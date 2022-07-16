Bangor Public Works begins renovation project near Charlie Howard Memorial
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Works has begun a renovation project near the Charlie Howard Memorial.
The concrete steps located between the Kenduskeag Stream and the building at 2 Hammond Street are being replaced.
The stairs, adjacent to the memorial, will not be passable during the two week project.
The memorial recognizes Charlie Howard, a Bangor man killed in 1984 because he was gay.
Howard was thrown into the Kenduskeag Stream by a group of teenagers and drowned.
Public Works says access to the Kenduskeag Plaza is available on the State Street side of the canal.
