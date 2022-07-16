Bangor Area Homeless Shelter staff attend child welfare education conference, discuss key takeaways

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People from around the area gathered at the Cross Insurance Center last month for the Child Welfare Education conference, including staff at the Bangor Homeless Shelter.

Executive Director of the shelter Boyd Kronholm says while they don’t deal with children directly, there were still some great takeaways from the event.

A big topic of the day was understanding children with autism and he says they learned a lot of valuable tools on how to assist people with autism in living independently and finding employment.

Boyd says his biggest takeaway was that one rule doesn’t always work for everyone.

He says fair isn’t always equal and equal isn’t always fair.

”It also helps give the staff who went to the training some empathy and understanding of what it was like for these folks when they were kids because the majority of the folks that come through did have some type of trauma as kids, and it gives the staff just more understanding of that, as well as the different issues and how everyone can be a little bit different. The keynote speaker talked about different types of brains and people come through here and so some of the rules and some of the some of the approaches we try with with one person may not work at all with with another person,” Kronholm said.

Boyd says the conference is a great way to network with other area agencies as well.

He says one agency cant do it all and it’s important that they rely on each other.

