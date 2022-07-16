Another nice Saturday forecast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be another nice day. High pressure will remain in control so partly sunny skies are expected with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

We will transition into a more active weather pattern next week. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday; however, severe weather is not expected. Dew points will increase through the weekend and really become noticeable by Monday.

Monday will be warm and humid with increasing cloud cover, but rain showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will push in late in the evening and continue overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday morning and taper off through the afternoon.

Wednesday will be one of the better days this week, but it will also be one of the warmest. Conditions should stay dry, and the humidity won’t be as bad. Warm and humid conditions along with showers and thunderstorms will return on Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs 76-84°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows 55-62°. Light southwest wind.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75-86°. Southwest 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Rain will start late in the evening. Highs 73-86°. Humid. South wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will taper off in the afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs 74-85°. Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 77-87°. West wind 5-15.

