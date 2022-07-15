Advertisement

Warm and sunny Friday

WABI First Alert Weather
WABI First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend is looking nice. An area of high pressure will be over the region today, keeping skies mostly sunny. Partly sunny conditions are expected on Saturday but a stray shower is possible. A weak trough will move in on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny once again, but a stray shower or thunderstorm may develop.

The weather pattern will become more active next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s and dew points will be above 60°, which means it will be humid. Monday will be partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Showers and storms are expected Monday night and will linger through Tuesday morning. Wednesday looks mostly dry, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, and then showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 77-83°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 52-59°. Light west wind.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Highs 78-85°. Southwest 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Humid. Stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 70s to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with morning showers and storms. High in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

