UScellular donates hotspots, service to Penquis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More students and families in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties will be able to access the internet thanks to a gift from UScellular.

The company announced it is donating 25 wireless hotspots and two years of service worth over $28,000 to Penquis.

Penquis plans to lend the hotspots to the students they serve, as well as place them in host sites for youth experiencing homelessness.

The donation is part of UScellular’s After School Access Project. The company says the pandemic highlighted the lack of access to affordable, high-speed internet for many families, and they want to help bridge the gap.

“Everybody today needs reliable internet access. There’s not a student in particular who wouldn’t need these things. Assignments are turned in online, grades are done to parents online, and it’s really rare that students actually turn in paper homework. They need access to be able to submit their assignments online. And so, we want to make sure that every student anywhere within our footprint has access to be able to do that,” said Emily MacRae, area sales manager for Northern New England at UScellular.

UScellular says the program still has money available.

To apply, visit afterschoolaccessproject.com.

