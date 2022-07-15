Advertisement

UScellular donates hotspots, service to Penquis

UScelluar After School Access Project
UScelluar After School Access Project(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More students and families in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties will be able to access the internet thanks to a gift from UScellular.

The company announced it is donating 25 wireless hotspots and two years of service worth over $28,000 to Penquis.

Penquis plans to lend the hotspots to the students they serve, as well as place them in host sites for youth experiencing homelessness.

The donation is part of UScellular’s After School Access Project. The company says the pandemic highlighted the lack of access to affordable, high-speed internet for many families, and they want to help bridge the gap.

“Everybody today needs reliable internet access. There’s not a student in particular who wouldn’t need these things. Assignments are turned in online, grades are done to parents online, and it’s really rare that students actually turn in paper homework. They need access to be able to submit their assignments online. And so, we want to make sure that every student anywhere within our footprint has access to be able to do that,” said Emily MacRae, area sales manager for Northern New England at UScellular.

UScellular says the program still has money available.

To apply, visit afterschoolaccessproject.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Helicopter rescues Orrington woman from Baxter State Park.
Orrington woman thanks first responders for rescue in Baxter State Park
There is a heavy police presence outside Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport at this hour.
Police respond to incident at Newport campground
Yard Sale
Orrington hosts Endless Yard Sale weekend
Monkeypox
Health official: monkeypox no cause for alarm in Maine