Trento to honor ‘Monarch Pledge’

The National Wildlife Federation is asking mayors of towns and cities all over the country to sign a pledge to help save the endangered Monarch butterfly.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The National Wildlife Federation is asking mayors of towns and cities all over the country to sign a pledge to help save the endangered Monarch butterfly.

The town of Trenton has followed through, and will hold an event Saturday dedicated to the monarch, and the pledge.

According to “Mayors Monarch Pledge Proclamation Day” Coordinator Barbara Acosta, the Earth has lost ninety percent of the its Eastern Monarch butterfly population, and ninety nine percent of the Western Monarch.

Important because the endangered monarch is an ecosystem pollinator.

“Pollinators help us with our crops,” Acosta said. “You know, we wouldn’t have blueberries or melons or anything like that, if we didn’t have pollinators, and they’re part of our healthy ecosystem.”

Saturday’s event in Trenton hopes to bring awareness of the endangered Monarch, and what can be done to help.

“We will be reading our mayor’s monarch pledge, and we’ll be talking a little bit about why it’s important to save them and then we’ll be having some activities which will be kind of fun, because we’ll have some examples of eggs and caterpillars. There’ll be kids’ games and they can also look at our new pollinator garden.”

The Mayors Monarch Pledge Proclamation Day event is from 3-to-5 pm tomorrow at the Trenton Town office.

For more information, visit the Town of Trenton Facebook page.

