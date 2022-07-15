Advertisement

Palmyra woman facing charges after fire in Palmyra

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Palmyra woman is facing a number of charges after a fire at the property where she was living.

44-year-old Alison Trask is charged with arson, reckless conduct, and aggravated criminal mischief.

Officials say she started a fire on Warren Hill Road around 3:30 Thursday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they say a fire in a camper had already spread to another camper, a condemned home, and a garage nearby.

The fire chief says all were destroyed.

Officials say Trask was living in the apartment over the garage with her boyfriend.

We’re told two other people were also in the apartment at the time, but no one was hurt.

Trask was taken to the Somerset County Jail.

