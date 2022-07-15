Orrington woman thanks first responders for rescue in Baxter State Park

MILLINOCKETT, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington woman is thanking emergency responders for their help after falling nearly eight feet while hiking in Baxter State Park.

Jody Croft was setting out with a friend to hike the Traveler Loop earlier this month.

She says they were hiking up the Peak of the Ridges about three hours in when they missed one of the trail markers and turned around to get back on track.

“Either my pole slipped, or I’ve been having problems with the pole all along because they were brand new, and the screws kept on coming loose, and I had to keep on tightening them, so they either slipped on moss or it went loose. I’m not too sure, and I fell eight feet smack in my head,” Croft said.

Croft says she was getting light headed from bleeding heavily from her forehead, and her friend went to find cell service to call 911.

They were able to make contact with authorities.

Maine Forest Rangers were able to get to her by helicopter.

“He came up, flew around where we were located, and he was able to land. I mean, it was pretty far away considering we had to walk to it, but it’s just amazing. I mean, that whole place was rocks, and he was able to land where he landed. Those guys are just amazing,” Croft said.

After getting to the hospital in Millinocket, she was taken by LifeFlight to EMMC.

Croft suffered a concussion, hairline wrist fracture, some bumps and bruises, and needed several stitches in her forehead.

She’s just thankful to be alive.

“If I basically had hit any other rock around that area, I wouldn’t be here today. Just unbelievable how they can rescue someone. They deserve to be recognized. I just wanted them to understand how much I appreciated them getting me off that mountain,” Croft said.

She says this shouldn’t scare anyone away from hiking, but she does have some tips.

“Take a first aid kit. I might have taken Band Aids for a scrape or a pair of tweezers to get something out or whatever. Take a first aid kit,” Croft said.

Croft says once she’s healed, she has one thing she needs to do.

“I’m going back out there though, because it was scary. But, I’m gonna go back. I’m gonna go back. I’m gonna beat that mountain,” Croft said.

As for the Forest Rangers, well their message was simple - “glad to help.”

