Advertisement

Orrington hosts Endless Yard Sale weekend

Yard Sale
Yard Sale(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - If you took a stroll through Orrington on Friday and saw yard sale after yard sale, there’s a good reason why.

The town is hosting its annual Endless Yard Sale weekend.

The town calls this a bargain hunter’s paradise, and it features over 70 miles of sales available between both private properties and local businesses.

Some, such as Calvary Chapel, say they’re donating their sales to charity.

This yearly tradition brings in quite a bit of foot traffic for those looking to sell a wide variety of items.

“We do this yard sale every year it’s unbelievable how many people come. Up to 500 people come to our yard sale. I suggest every town do it, but nobody’s going to ever do it as good as Orrington,” said Orrington resident Ed McCurdy.

The event runs through Sunday.

The link to a complete list of the participating houses with addresses and times of availability can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Helicopter rescues Orrington woman from Baxter State Park.
Orrington woman thanks first responders for rescue in Baxter State Park
There is a heavy police presence outside Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport at this hour.
Police respond to incident at Newport campground
UScelluar After School Access Project
UScellular donates hotspots, service to Penquis
Monkeypox
Health official: monkeypox no cause for alarm in Maine