Orrington hosts Endless Yard Sale weekend

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - If you took a stroll through Orrington on Friday and saw yard sale after yard sale, there’s a good reason why.

The town is hosting its annual Endless Yard Sale weekend.

The town calls this a bargain hunter’s paradise, and it features over 70 miles of sales available between both private properties and local businesses.

Some, such as Calvary Chapel, say they’re donating their sales to charity.

This yearly tradition brings in quite a bit of foot traffic for those looking to sell a wide variety of items.

“We do this yard sale every year it’s unbelievable how many people come. Up to 500 people come to our yard sale. I suggest every town do it, but nobody’s going to ever do it as good as Orrington,” said Orrington resident Ed McCurdy.

The event runs through Sunday.

The link to a complete list of the participating houses with addresses and times of availability can be found here.

