Man believed to have fallen asleep at wheel prior to fatal crash in Falmouth

Maine State Troopers were called to the crash at mile marker 56 in Falmouth around 5:06 a.m.
Maine State Troopers were called to the crash at mile marker 56 in Falmouth around 5:06 a.m.(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - man is dead following a crash in Falmouth Friday morning.

According to officials, a Toyota Highlander driven by Brandon Bates of Lewiston hit the Hurricane Road overpass bridge abutment.

Troopers believe the car left the roadway, traveled 200 feet onto the shoulder and went behind the guard rail before hitting the bridge.

Bates is believed to have fallen asleep behind the wheel. He was the only person in the car.

Authorities will continue to investigate.

