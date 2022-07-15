Advertisement

Lightning causes Newburgh structure fire

The call came in around 5:00
The call came in around 5:00(Credit: PxHere)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Newburgh Thursday after a lightning strike.

It happened around 5:00 on Kennebec Road.

Penobscot County dispatch tells us between 5-10 crews responded and some were still on-scene hours later.

There is no word yet on any injuries or the damage to the home.

We have reached out for more information and will update this story as it comes in.

