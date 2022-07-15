Lightning causes Newburgh structure fire

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Newburgh Thursday after a lightning strike.

It happened around 5:00 on Kennebec Road.

Penobscot County dispatch tells us between 5-10 crews responded and some were still on-scene hours later.

There is no word yet on any injuries or the damage to the home.

We have reached out for more information and will update this story as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.