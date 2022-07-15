Hermon town manager resigns, town announces interim positions

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Hermon has a new interim town manager, treasurer and road commissioner following the resignation of Howard Kroll.

Town council announced Kroll’s departure and wished him well during Thursday’s special meeting.

Josh Berry is now the interim town manager, while Mike Chammings and Scott Perkins were sworn in as interim treasurer and road commissioner.

Each will serve up to a 120-day term.

Public attendance was strong, with some residents telling us they felt disappointed they could not ask questions about the process.

This follows a string of contentious meetings in the town, ranging from school budget decisions to investigating the town’s internet provider.

“Over the last nine months, we have had several instances where concerned citizens have come to this Council, have not been given the answers that they’ve asked. Inaction by the Council on certain issues over the last nine months has led to this impasse,” said Ernest Wheeler, a Hermon resident.

The next town council meeting will be Thursday, July 21st at 7 p.m.

