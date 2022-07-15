Health official: monkeypox no cause for alarm in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis says right now, Mainers have nothing to be concerned about when it comes to monkeypox.

According to Dr. Jarvis, there haven’t been any confirmed cases of the virus in our state, despite the fact some individuals have been tested.

He says while there is no cause for alarm, the number of cases across the United States is something to keep an eye on. He advises Mainers to look to public health leaders for any future guidance.

“Right now, we’re really holding vaccinations for what we call as post-exposure prophylaxis, meaning somebody who’s already been exposed to an individual with a confirmed case of monkeypox, and we vaccinate them in order to protect them from getting it. This virus acts very differently than the virus that we’re talking about mostly, COVID-19, and in fact that we actually have a pretty long period of time between the time somebody gets exposed in order to vaccinate them to prevent disease,” Jarvis said.

He says the Maine CDC will handle the vaccination process for an individual that should need it.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.