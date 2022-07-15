Health official cautions Mainers against letting guard down amid BA.5 variant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The newest COVID-19 variant is serving as a reminder the coronavirus is not finished with us yet.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says BA.5 is an omicron subvariant that’s among the most infectious viruses heath officials have ever found. He says at this time, BA.5 is probably the most dominant strain in our state.

There is some good news, though. Dr. Jarvis says those who were previously infected with COVID-19 or are up-to-date on their vaccines appear to be protected against severe disease.

Still, he cautions against Mainers letting their guards down.

“For those people who are over the age of 50, or who have underlying health conditions, or are immunocompromised, I still caution them that they probably should be wearing masks when they’re in an indoor setting, particularly if there’s going to be a lot of people in that particular indoor setting or if they’re going to be in that indoor setting for a prolonged period of time. It’s probably still good advice for them to be wearing masks,” Dr. Jarvis said.

For anyone not considered high-risk, Jarvis still says the more outdoor activities, the better. But, if you live with someone high-risk, wearing a mask yourself is still the best way to protect them.

