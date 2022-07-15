Advertisement

Fire burns popular Freeport restaurant

The cause of the fire at Petrillo’s was under investigation, but the owner said it was likely a total loss.
Fire caused significant damage to Petrillo’s Food & Drink on Depot Street in Freeport Thursday...
Fire caused significant damage to Petrillo’s Food & Drink on Depot Street in Freeport Thursday night.(Petrillo's Food & Drink)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire caused significant damage to Petrillo’s Food & Drink on Depot Street in Freeport Thursday night.

The owner of the restaurant, Dom Petrillo, says he believes his business may be a total loss. “We are grateful that nobody was hurt and thankful to the first responders,” he said.

Petrillo says he had just left for the night when he was called back and told his restaurant was on fire.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns helped put the three-alarm fire out.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday morning.

