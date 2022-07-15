Advertisement

Drought continues to grow in Maine with no relief in sight

More than half the state is now in moderate drought
Industrial size water gun watering a cauliflower field in Limestone, ME
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Maine (WMTW) - Drought conditions continue to expand in Maine and there is no relief in sight.

According to the new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, 55% of Maine is now in moderate drought conditions. That is an increase of 19% from last week and includes all of central and southern Maine.

Portland is 5.8 inches below average for rainfall for the year. Augusta is 3 inches below normal.

There is no substantial rain in the forecast but hot weather is expected next week. The combination of those factors means that drought conditions are expected to get worse.

Parts of northern Massachusetts and extreme southern New Hampshire are already experiencing severe drought conditions. The city of Boston is nearly 7 inches of rain below normal for the year.

With moderate drought, the use of irrigation increases and hay and grain crop yields decrease. It also increases the risk of wildfires and ground fires and stresses trees, landscaping and fish. Honey production also decreases in moderate drought.

