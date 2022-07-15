Dover-Foxcroft man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl and heroin

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for trafficking fentanyl and heroin.

45-year-old Malcolm Peirce pleaded guilty Friday to possessing with intent to distribute a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

Court records show Peirce was a passenger in a car stopped on I-95 by police in December 2019 where he was in possession of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Peirce was arrested on an active state warrant.

He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

