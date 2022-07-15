Dolly Parton’s free book program for kids expanding in Maine

Maine (WABI) - Maine is partnering with iconic singer-songwriter Dolly Parton.

During a virtual discussion Friday at the National Governor’s Association meeting in Portland, Governor Mills announced the state is launching a statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2023.

Today, at the @NatlGovsAssoc Annual Summer Meeting, I was proud to join iconic singer-songwriter @DollyParton to announce that the State of Maine is launching a statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s @dollyslibrary in 2023. 1/ pic.twitter.com/P2YS5tl0bE — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) July 15, 2022

The Imagination Library of Maine will mail high-quality, age appropriate books to children from birth until age five every month, no matter their family’s income.

As part of the recent bipartisan budget, a $200,000 investment to implement the program will be administered by the Maine State Library.

The Dollywood Foundation and the Maine State Library will work with the Maine Department of Education, local libraries, school systems, and community non-profits to establish and expand the program.

The goal is to send 106,000 books to more than 14,000 children across Maine by the end of 2023.

Maine is the 13th state to commit to achieving statewide coverage of the program.

“We know the simple act of reading to a child stimulates brain development, reduces stress and anxiety, builds vocabulary, and develops the literacy skills they’ll need to succeed in school and beyond. Today, we are taking another step forward to help make that happen by delivering books free of charge to Maine kids. Maine is proud to join the family of states that participate in the Imagination Library. On behalf of all Maine children who will be served by this program in the years to come, I thank the one-and-only Dolly Parton.”

“The Maine State Library is excited to be able to administer this program that will eventually connect tens of thousands of families and Maine children with wonderful books sent right to their homes. Working with Maine’s libraries and other organizations, we will have the opportunity to foster and grow generations of young readers through the Imagination Library, and for every child that learns to read, we know we are helping to build a community of lifelong learners.”

In 2019, about 57 percent of fourth grade students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch scored below proficiency reading levels while 33 percent of students who are not eligible for free or reduced lunch scored below proficiency reading levels. However, Maine is ranked fifth in the nation for the percentage of parents with children aged 0 to 5 who read to their children every day (46.9 percent).

Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 as a way to distribute books to the impoverished Tennessee county where she grew up.

The State of Tennessee quickly adopted the program statewide, and, since then, the nonprofit program has expanded into five countries.

As of June 2022, the Imagination Library has gifted 184,615,046 books with over 2 million kids currently registered.

