Central Maine Healthcare signs new agreement with Anthem

Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Healthcare has reached a new multi-year agreement that will keep the system’s hospitals, facilities and providers within the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Network.

This includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and patients in commercial and Medicare advantage plans.

Several providers in Maine have announced this year that they are dropping Anthem, including MaineHealth, Coastal Women’s Healthcare and Fore River Urology.

