Advertisement

Central Maine Healthcare signs new agreement with Anthem

Central Maine Medical Center
Central Maine Medical Center(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Healthcare has reached a new multi-year agreement that will keep the system’s hospitals, facilities and providers within the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Network.

This includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and patients in commercial and Medicare advantage plans.

Several providers in Maine have announced this year that they are dropping Anthem, including MaineHealth, Coastal Women’s Healthcare and Fore River Urology.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

The call came in around 5:00
Lightning causes Newburgh structure fire
What was previously known as North Stevens Hall will now be Boudreau Hall.
Alumna donation renames UMaine building
Central Maine Healthcare reaches new deal with Anthem
Fire Marshal's Office investigating after fire in Palmyra
Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after fire in Palmyra