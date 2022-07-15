Bright, Warm Weekend Expected for Most

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure will ridge into our region just in time for the weekend. That high will provide plenty of sunshine in our neighborhoods Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures ranging in the upper 70s along the coast thanks to a sea breeze each day, with 80s common into interior Maine. Clouds will crop-up Sunday as a disturbance approaches, those clouds will be most common in northern counties. A passing shower is possible Sunday; otherwise, it will be a dry weekend.

Next week we will get into a pattern that will promote increasing heat and humidity, which will increase the threat of a passing shower or thundershower. The approaching week will feature daily highs into the 80s inland, with cooler readings expected along the coast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, temperatures ranging in the 50s to around 60.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, 70s along the coast, 80s inland.

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of a passing shower or thundershower. Temperatures into the 80s inland.

Monday: Partly sunny, increasing humidity. Stray shower, thundershower possible. Highs into the 80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, chance of showers and thundershowers visiting. 80s inland, 70s along the coast.

