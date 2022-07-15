Advertisement

Biddeford Starbucks employees vote to join union

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A Starbucks in Biddeford will be the first in the state to unionize.

Ash Macomber, the shift manager at the location, says employees voted 9-3 to join a union.

More than 20 employees were mailed ballots on June 23. They had until July 11 to vote.

“Feels like a win not solely for partners at the store, but is a shared victory for partners across the country who are in the unionization process. The sense of gratitude and excitement that we feel is indescribable,” Macomber said.

