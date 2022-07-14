Advertisement

Wine and Whiskers returns to Trenton

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - On July 26th, the SPCA of Hancock County will host it’s annual Wine and Whiskers fundraiser in Bar Harbor.

It’s the SPCA’s largest fundraiser, with planning for the event starting last August.

It was once known as the “Annual Fur Ball,” started over 20 years ago as a benefit event for the SPCA of Hancock County.

Now in its ninth year as “Wine and Whiskers,” has become the organization’s signature fundraiser.

“It’s a delicious three course dinner hosted by the Bar Harbor club. And there’s silent and live auctions. A live jazz singer, beautiful outdoor terrace where people can mingle and watch the beautiful views together. It’s just a really lovely evening,” said Samantha Thorsen, SPCA Development Officer.

The SPCA of Hancock County isn’t connected to the national SPCA organization and receives no government funding, making fundraisers like “Wine and Whiskers” imperative for the animals at the shelter.

“We cannot do the work without the support of our community. And so this is our big event to come together and support the animals and make it happen for them. This facility is truly a testament to the generosity of local communities that support this work. Everything from cat food to veterinary care to paid staff time comes from our community,” said Thorsen.

Wine and Whiskers also features a silent auction, and is sponsored by more than two dozen local businesses.

“It’s just a very nice evening to gather with fellow champions of animal welfare because a lot of folks aren’t going to see each other, especially if they live elsewhere, for the rest of the year. So they come together in the summer, get to see each other, talk about the success stories here at the SPCA, and leave feeling energized and happy about the work that they’ve contributed to,” said Thorsen.

