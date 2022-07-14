Storms Possible Until Sunset. Quiet Afterwards

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers & storms have fired off along an upper-level disturbance that will cross the region through the early part of the evening. With some added periods of sunshine this afternoon, that has increased our instability allowing for some stronger and even isolated severe storms to develop. There will be a Marginal Risk for severe storms along I-95 until about 7 pm. Storms could produce small hail & gusty winds. By about sunset, most of the storms should be weakening and will be moving into Downeast areas ending from west to east. Once the storms clear, skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s & 60s. Dew points will also be dropping once the showers & storms exit the region.

High pressure will begin to build in for Friday and the weekend. Drier & less humid air will move in giving us a break from the humidity. Highs will be mostly in the 70s & 80s on Friday. Saturday will be slightly warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. There will also be periods of high-level clouds Saturday morning before giving way to more afternoon sunshine.

The area of high pressure will move to our southeast by Sunday. This will turn winds out of the southwest and will begin to stream in a warmer & more humid airmass into early next week. Sunday will have a mixture of sun & clouds and will have our warmest highs of the week. Some interior locations could see temperatures getting close to 90°. There will be a chance for showers on Sunday evening.

Even warmer conditions are expected early next week as some inland areas could see highs well into the 80s and even a few low 90s. With the added heat & humidity, there will be almost daily chances for showers & storms.

TONIGHT: Showers & storms ending by about sunset. The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies with lows mostly in the 50s. Light northwest wind.

FRIDAY: Humidity breaks as high pressure moves in. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A few morning high-level clouds followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Late day showers possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & humid. Scattered showers & storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms possible. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms possible. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

