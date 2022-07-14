Advertisement

St. Joseph Hospital celebrates 75 years

They held a ceremony Thursday with several members both past and present reflecting on their time with the hospital.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St Joseph Hospital in Bangor is celebrating 75 years of service to the community.

Sister Mary Norberta, past president of St. Joe’s, spoke to the founding values of the health care organization.

She noted it’s not about the salary or the sophisticated equipment but the people they work with and community support that makes it special.

”If this is the only thing that you remember about the 75th anniversary, it’s that we started because of love for the sick and the poor and reaching out to those that need us as the driving force of the mission. And that’s what we have to commit to for the future no matter what difficulties we face,” Norberta said.

You can see the full ceremony by visiting the St. Joseph Healthcare Facebook page.

