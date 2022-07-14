Advertisement

Schoodic Institute announces inuagural fellowship

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park has announced a new fellowship for recent college graduates to develop professional skills in conservation fields.

The Cathy and Jim Gero Acadia Early-Career Fellowship will also help those enrolled in the ten month program to engage learners of all ages in science, and advance science to inform park stewardship.

In its inaugural year, the program will support three fellows, including Maya Pelletier of Ellsworth. She’ll work alongside National Park Service and Schoodic Institute scientists and educators in Acadia National Park and surrounding areas.

”One of the reasons these are important is that it’s really hard to get a job in conservation right out of college,” said Schoodic Institute President & CEO Nicholas Fisichelli. “There’s the typical challenge that in order to get a job you need experience, but in order to get experience you need to get a job. So, that’s really an aim of this new fellowship program.”

Schoodic Institute will be accepting applications for year two of the fellowship this winter.

For more information, visit schoodicinstitute.org.

