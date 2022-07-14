Scattered Showers & T’storms Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure, riding along a stalled front just off the Maine coast, will bring us a chance for a few scattered showers this morning. Otherwise, it’s a quiet start to the day for most spots with partly to mostly cloudy skies. An upper-level disturbance approaching the state during the day will bring us a better chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are not expected but any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty wind. Humidity will climb a bit today ahead of the approaching disturbance with dew points reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will be cooler today than yesterday due to more cloud cover and the shower chances. Look for highs to top off in the low to mid-70s for most spots with a few upper 60s possible along the coast with a light onshore wind today. Showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area later this evening and early tonight as the disturbance moves to our east. Skies will turn partly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s to near 60° for overnight lows.

High pressure will build in to bring us some nice weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Friday will feature sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Saturday looks good with a few more clouds around making for a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Warmer air will move in for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80° along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland. It looks like warm and more humid air will move in, for the early and middle of next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers possible this morning then scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours and gusty wind possible in any thunderstorms. Highs between 70°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows between 55°-60°. Light northwest wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs between 76°-83°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80° along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

