Advertisement

Report cites fatigue, weather and equipment issues for 2019 Maine plane crash

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WMTW) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its final report into a plane crash at the Presque Isle International Airport on March 4, 2019.

The report found that the United Express flight from Newark, operated by CommutAir, with 28 passengers and three crew members on board was trying to land while it was snowing.

The report found that plowing operations had finished on the runway about 10 minutes prior to the first attempted landing but that there was a coating of snow on the runway.

Read the full report here.

The report found that the pilot aborted the first landing attempt as the plane approached the ground.

“During a postaccident interview, the first officer stated that he expected to see the runway at that time but instead saw “white on white” and a structure with an antenna that was part of the runway environment but not the runway itself. The captain (the pilot monitoring) stated that she saw a tower and called for a go-around.”

It could not be determined if the flight crew had indeed turned the runway lights on during the first approach.

The report states that the captain thought the airplane had drifted off course when the first officer transitioned from flight instruments to the outside, so she told the first officer to remain on instruments during the second approach until descending to 200 feet above the ground.

“As the airplane approached the decision altitude, the captain instructed the first officer to disconnect the autopilot, which he did. About nine seconds later, the airplane reached the decision altitude, and the captain called, ‘runway in sight twelve o’clock.’ This callout was followed by the first officer’s statement, ‘I’m stayin’ on the flight director ‘cause I don’t see it yet.’ A few seconds later, while the airplane was below 100 feet agl, the captain and the first officer expressed confusion, stating ‘what the [expletive]’ and ‘I don’t know what I’m seein’,’ respectively, but neither called for a go-around. The airplane subsequently impacted the snow-covered grassy area between runway 1 and a parallel taxiway.”

The first officer and two passengers were treated for minor injuries after the landing.

The report found that the first officer was likely fatigued at the time after having been home with the flu for several days before the accident. The report also noted that the first officer did not consistently use his prescribed CPAP machine and was likely not getting enough sleep.

The report also cites an issue with instruments on the plane known as the localizer and glidescope needles. Postaccident flight testing of the ILS localizer and glideslope revealed that the localizer was out of tolerance by about 200 feet to the right. A flight crew had reported the misalignment to a controller at the Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center about 36 hours before the accident in Presque Isle. It was then reported to FAA technical operations personnel, but the report was not acted on because a report from a second aircraft had not been received.

The report notes that the airport in Presque Isle does not have an air traffic control tower and that personnel there had no way to determine the alignment of the localizer signal.

At least six pilots who flew into Presque Isle during the five days before the accident (including the accident’s first officer) encountered issues with the ILS localizer. However, none of those pilots submitted a company aviation safety action program report before the accident. Four of the pilots submitted a report after the accident.

Sen. Susan Collins, the Ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, issued a statement Tuesday on the release of the report.

“This incident at the airport in Presque Isle was very disturbing and frightening for the passengers and crew who were involved,” said Collins. “I appreciated the NTSB’s preliminary report that was issued a few weeks after the crash, which was helpful in determining some of the key facts and allowed the airline and the airport to take immediate steps to increase safety. By thoroughly investigating all of the factors that led to the plane missing the runway, the final report issued by the NTSB today can help ensure that this kind of preventable accident never happens again.”

CommutAir has implemented several actions since the crash to increase safety and in October 2020, the FAA provided additional guidance for airport operators about snow removal around navigational aids.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Man dies in possible drowning on Sebago Lake in Standish
Man dies in possible drowning on Sebago Lake in Standish
Court reinstates ban on lobster gear to protect right whales
Court reinstates ban on lobster gear to protect right whales
Lifeflight has unveiled a new, inter-connected learning lab to practice life-saving situations...
LifeFlight unveils new simulation lab to sharpen skills
Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust
Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust announces $2.36 million capital campaign