Penobscot Theatre Company’s Dramatic Academy presents ‘The Lightning Thief’
The show is based on the bestselling book series by Rick Riordan
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - After a three year wait due to the pandemic, the Penobscot Theatre Company’s Dramatic Academy Summer Camp is back.
This weekend, they’re bringing the world of Percy Jackson to life.
TV5 got a behind the scenes look Thursday of the production of ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.’
The show follows the adventures of young Percy Jackson as he uncovers his true identity.
It’s a high energy rock and roll musical based on the bestselling book series by Rick Riordan.
About 40 kids, ages 7 to 14, have spent the last three weeks preparing for the show learning everything from set design, lights, and costumes!
They’ve taken a few singing and dance lessons, too.
The show runs July 15-17 at the Brewer Performing Arts Center.
Tickets can be purchased here.
The next Dramatic Academy will be held July 25-August 14.
Students will learn acting basics and tell the story of ‘The Hobbit’, the classic tale by J. R. R. Tolkien.
