Penobscot Theatre Company’s Dramatic Academy presents ‘The Lightning Thief’

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - After a three year wait due to the pandemic, the Penobscot Theatre Company’s Dramatic Academy Summer Camp is back.

This weekend, they’re bringing the world of Percy Jackson to life.

TV5 got a behind the scenes look Thursday of the production of ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.’

The show follows the adventures of young Percy Jackson as he uncovers his true identity.

It’s a high energy rock and roll musical based on the bestselling book series by Rick Riordan.

About 40 kids, ages 7 to 14, have spent the last three weeks preparing for the show learning everything from set design, lights, and costumes!

They’ve taken a few singing and dance lessons, too.

The show runs July 15-17 at the Brewer Performing Arts Center.

The next Dramatic Academy will be held July 25-August 14.

Students will learn acting basics and tell the story of ‘The Hobbit’, the classic tale by J. R. R. Tolkien.

