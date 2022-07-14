Advertisement

Orrington prepares for Old Home Week

Orrington kicks off Old Home Week with endless yard sale Friday
Orrington kicks off Old Home Week with endless yard sale Friday
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Orrington’s flagship event of the year kicks off tomorrow.

Friday marks the start of Orrington Old Home Week.

The annual tradition celebrates the rich history of the town which is in its 234th year.

The fun starts with bargains to be found at the Endless Yard Sale which runs through the weekend.

“It’s just to bring people together,” explained Keith Bowden, a member of the Orrington Historical Society. “Get them involved in the town. Have a lot of fun. The yard sale, we have probably 95 yard sales, multiple family yard sales and they make lots of money with their sales. We have people come from Florida, Canadian Maritimes to attend the activities here. So that’s a great time, bringing involvement and we just enjoy the heck out.”

This Sunday at 11:30 is the SedgeunkeDuck Regatta and Picnic.

You can find more information on the plans for that river float and the rest of the fun in store here.

