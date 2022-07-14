Advertisement

Northern Light Health opens new rehabilitation facility in Bangor

900 Hammond Street, Suite D, Bangor
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is celebrating the opening of its new building for physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

The facility, located at 900 Hammond Street, Suite D, in Bangor, opened its doors to patients for the first time Monday.

It’s about 3,000 square feet bigger than the previous rehabilitation center in the Union Street Healthcare Mall.

Manager of PT, OT, and speech therapy Jeanna Bjorn says they’ve known about the need for a new space for years. This week’s opening has officially been in the works for about 10 months, and she says both patients and staffers are thrilled with the final result.

“We have a nice, bright, large, new gym. We have more treatment area. Patients are responding very favorably to that. We have more private treatment areas available for patients,” said physical therapist Katie Bouchard.

“The therapists had a lot of input in how the building would be laid out and the design, and what our patients really would be looking for. So, it’s been nice to bring patients in and have them know like, oh, we were really thinking about this and focused on this need for our patients,” said Bjorn.

The new facility also gives them space to expand their staffing. Northern Light hopes the upgrades will draw more applications to a number of positions that are currently open.

We’re excited to open our new building for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy at 900 Hammond...

Posted by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Monday, July 11, 2022

