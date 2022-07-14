Advertisement

Man dies in possible drowning on Sebago Lake in Standish

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A man was unable to be revived after becoming submerged under water on Sebago Lake at Rich Memorial Beach on Monday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Harrison Gauld was swimming in around 5 feet of water when he may have had a medical event.

After not resurfacing, officials say he was pulled onto the beach where several registered nurses performed CPR before emergency responders arrived.

Officials say those measures were performed for an extended period, however, they were not able to revive Gauld.

Authorities are investigating the death, but they do not believe it to be suspicious.

“The Sheriff’s Office offers our condolences to Mr. Gauld’s family. We would like to thank the bystanders on the beach who quickly sprang into action and gave their best efforts to revive Mr. Gauld,” the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

