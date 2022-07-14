Maine Health Assessment shows new healthcare trends

Maine (WABI) - New data conducted and released by the state has revealed new trends in healthcare for Mainers.

The Maine shared community health needs assessment comes out every three years.

It’s a research process that helps Maine’s healthcare providers and policy-makers better understand the state’s priorities and what can be done better.

Major topics included mental health services and other social needs, as well as housing insecurity and how to provide better access for Maine’s rural communities.

“The conversation is changing. It’s not trying to tackle these big, difficult challenges alone, but how do we work together? As important as the data is hearing from our neighbors, hearing from our community members, how this touches their lives - that’s what leads us to potential solutions,” said Doug Michael, Associate V.P., Northern Light Health.

The next steps in the process include following through on local action plans and pursuing community feedback.

