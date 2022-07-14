Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after fire in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire in Palmyra early Thursday morning.

It happened on Warren Hill Road around 3:30.

When fire crews arrived, they say a fire in a camper had already spread to another camper and a condemned home and garage nearby.

No one was hurt.

We’re told a man who was renting the garage is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Palmyra Fire Chief say the two campers and the home were destroyed.

He says the garage is still standing but is also considered a total loss.

