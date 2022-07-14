Advertisement

Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after fire in Palmyra

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire in Palmyra early Thursday morning.

It happened on Warren Hill Road around 3:30.

When fire crews arrived, they say a fire in a camper had already spread to another camper and a condemned home and garage nearby.

No one was hurt.

We’re told a man who was renting the garage is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Palmyra Fire Chief say the two campers and the home were destroyed.

He says the garage is still standing but is also considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Central Maine Healthcare reaches new deal with Anthem
900 Hammond Street, Suite D, Bangor
Northern Light Health opens new rehabilitation facility in Bangor
The new fellowship for recent college graduates will help them develop professional skills in...
Schoodic Institute announces inuagural fellowship
Orrington kicks off Old Home Week with endless yard sale Friday
Orrington prepares for Old Home Week