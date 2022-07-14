Advertisement

Maine Amateur Golf Championship wraps up at Webhannet

By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WABI) - Caleb Manuel’s 63 in the second round of the Maine Amateur Golf Championship helped cement the title for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Topsham native fended off Mike Arsenault, Ronald Kelton, and John Hayes as the other three golfers who finished under par for the three-round tournament.

The full leaderboard can be found here.

