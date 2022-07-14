Maine Amateur Golf Championship wraps up at Webhannet
Caleb Manuel wins at -6 for tournament (72-63-72)
Jul. 14, 2022
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WABI) - Caleb Manuel’s 63 in the second round of the Maine Amateur Golf Championship helped cement the title for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Topsham native fended off Mike Arsenault, Ronald Kelton, and John Hayes as the other three golfers who finished under par for the three-round tournament.
