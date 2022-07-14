Maine Amateur Golf Championship wraps up at Webhannet

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WABI) - Caleb Manuel’s 63 in the second round of the Maine Amateur Golf Championship helped cement the title for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Caleb Manuel wins at -6 for tournament (72-63-72) (WABI)

The Topsham native fended off Mike Arsenault, Ronald Kelton, and John Hayes as the other three golfers who finished under par for the three-round tournament.

The full leaderboard can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.