Inmate serving time for murder, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning.

Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff.

The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which is standard policy.

In July 1998 Sibley of Massachusetts was sentenced to 35 years for shooting and killing 23-year-old Aaron White in Kittery.

