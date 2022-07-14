Husson football hosting youth camp

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson wrapped up its three-day Youth Football Camp with more than 150 players at Winkin Sports Complex having fun and learning a little about football.

It’s a chance for the players to meet new friends and add to their skill sets in different areas while enjoying their time on the Eagles’ campus.

“I have a lot of Hermon teammates that I’m going to be playing with this year, and I’ve got a lot of Bangor kids that I’m going to be playing against this year. We’re already getting time to work with each other, so we’ll have more teamwork going into the season,” said Griffin Dunton, Glenburn seventh grade running back.

“We do a lot of different things like throwing, catching, blocking, a little tackling, teamwork and cooperation. When you have 150 kids and you’re moving them all over the field plus to the cafeteria and pool, everything we do takes a lot of cooperation as well,” said Nat Clark, Husson head football coach.

Clark added that the kids’ energy is firing up the Husson coaches and players as they count down to their fall camp before the season.

