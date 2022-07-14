Advertisement

Husson football hosting youth camp

More than 150 players visit Winkin Sports Complex
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson wrapped up its three-day Youth Football Camp with more than 150 players at Winkin Sports Complex having fun and learning a little about football.

More than 150 players visit Winkin Sports Complex
More than 150 players visit Winkin Sports Complex(WABI)

It’s a chance for the players to meet new friends and add to their skill sets in different areas while enjoying their time on the Eagles’ campus.

“I have a lot of Hermon teammates that I’m going to be playing with this year, and I’ve got a lot of Bangor kids that I’m going to be playing against this year. We’re already getting time to work with each other, so we’ll have more teamwork going into the season,” said Griffin Dunton, Glenburn seventh grade running back.

“We do a lot of different things like throwing, catching, blocking, a little tackling, teamwork and cooperation. When you have 150 kids and you’re moving them all over the field plus to the cafeteria and pool, everything we do takes a lot of cooperation as well,” said Nat Clark, Husson head football coach.

Clark added that the kids’ energy is firing up the Husson coaches and players as they count down to their fall camp before the season.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Next up, he’s on his way to NIKE Peach Jam with his AAU team, Maine United, in North Augusta,...
Cooper Flagg returns to Newport with FIBA U17 World Cup Gold Medal
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
The gym’s mission statement is Build The Tank
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts