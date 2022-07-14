Advertisement

Google Nest alerts Hampden homeowners to smoke in their home

The police department rescued five dogs from the home.
A Hampden family is crediting their home security system for alerting them to smoke inside their home Thursday morning.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden family is crediting their home security system for alerting them to smoke inside their home Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on Kennebec Road just before 10 a.m.

The homeowner tells TV5 he was at work in Bangor when he got an alert from Google Nest and saw heavy smoke coming from his kitchen. He called 911.

When the fire department arrived, they found a pan on the stove which had been left on accidentally when someone inside the home left to run errands.

Officials say this incident could have turned out a lot worse if it not for the cameras inside and the smoke detectors going off.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told there is minimal damage inside the home.

