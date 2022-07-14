Google Nest alerts Hampden homeowners to smoke in their home

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden family is crediting their home security system for alerting them to smoke inside their home Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on Kennebec Road just before 10 a.m.

The homeowner tells TV5 he was at work in Bangor when he got an alert from Google Nest and saw heavy smoke coming from his kitchen. He called 911.

When the fire department arrived, they found a pan on the stove which had been left on accidentally when someone inside the home left to run errands.

Officials say this incident could have turned out a lot worse if it not for the cameras inside and the smoke detectors going off.

“A couple of times we’ve had alarm systems that have notified us of fires that have helped keep it small, so that early notification was really critical. There were five dogs in the residence which all have made it out safely.”

No injuries were reported.

We’re told there is minimal damage inside the home.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.