Dog alerts police to rollover interstate crash

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - New information revealed about a crash Sunday night near Lincoln highlights the role a dog played in leading authorities to the scene.

The crash happened just before 5:30 on the interstate.

State Police say a dog that had been ejected from the crash ran in front of a trooper’s parked cruiser.

The trooper secured the dog and noticed a man yelling for help.

An investigation revealed the driver of an SUV had fallen asleep at the wheel, rear-ending another.

Both vehicles rolled over several times.

There is no word on any injuries.

The drivers of the second vehicle are missing a second dog that was with them, a Doberman named Bentley.

Anyone who has seen Bentley is asked to call the Bangor Regional Communications Center at 973-3700, extension 9.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.