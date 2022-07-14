Advertisement

Death of Waterville man found outside of Waterville apartment not considered suspicious

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The death of a man who was found this week on the steps of a Waterville apartment building does not appear to be suspicious, according to Waterville Police.

It happened at an apartment building on Oak Street early Monday morning.

Waterville Police say the 36-year-old man lived in the building.

Officials say they’re now waiting for the results of toxicology reports from the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

TV5 got a behind the scenes look today of the production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy...
Penobscot Theatre Company’s Dramatic Academy presents ‘The Lightning Thief’
Storms Possible Until Sunset
St. Joseph Hospital celebrates 75 years
$110 million coming to Maine for increased access to broadband internet