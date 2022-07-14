Death of Waterville man found outside of Waterville apartment not considered suspicious

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The death of a man who was found this week on the steps of a Waterville apartment building does not appear to be suspicious, according to Waterville Police.

It happened at an apartment building on Oak Street early Monday morning.

Waterville Police say the 36-year-old man lived in the building.

Officials say they’re now waiting for the results of toxicology reports from the medical examiner’s office.

