Death of Waterville man found outside of Waterville apartment not considered suspicious
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The death of a man who was found this week on the steps of a Waterville apartment building does not appear to be suspicious, according to Waterville Police.
It happened at an apartment building on Oak Street early Monday morning.
Waterville Police say the 36-year-old man lived in the building.
Officials say they’re now waiting for the results of toxicology reports from the medical examiner’s office.
