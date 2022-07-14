Advertisement

Deadly Maine shooting deemed self-defense; no charges will be filed

(WSAW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has determined that a deadly shooting in Augusta in May was a case of self-defense.

Augusta and State police were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company on Riverside Drive in Augusta just before 11 a.m. on May 20.

When they arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Tyler Morin of Lewiston.

Police say he had been shot by 48-year-old Rob Drummond of Augusta.

Investigators have not commented on what prompted Drummond to shoot Morin.

With the ruling that the shooting was self-defense, the Attorney General’s Office says Drummond will not face criminal charges in the case.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Alexander Lewis, 21, of Wilton, died in state custody at Maine Correctional Center early...
21-year old inmate dies at Maine Correctional Center
A Hampden family is crediting their home security system for alerting them to smoke inside...
Google Nest alerts Hampden homeowners to smoke in their home
WABI Poll
Poll results
Wine and Whiskers
Wine and Whiskers returns to Bar Harbor