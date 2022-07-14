Cooper Flagg returns to Newport with FIBA U17 World Cup Gold Medal

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Cooper Flagg returned to where he won a Class A Maine State Championship with a new prize: a gold medal he won with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Next up, he’s on his way to NIKE Peach Jam with his AAU team, Maine United, in North Augusta, S.C. (WABI)

He showed his all-around team game on the way to winning a FIBA U17 World Cup Gold Medal.

“Going into it, I was just looking forward to being able to do whatever I could to help our team win and get the gold medal. My parents have raised me to not worry about myself as much and just worry about getting the win, so that’s how I’ve always been,” said Flagg.

Cooper said it’s an honor to wear the red, white, and blue.

“It was kind of surreal just putting the jersey on that says USA and being able to represent the whole country,” said Flagg.

He received a hometown hero’s welcome at Nokomis.

“I’m just really grateful for everyone that’s here supporting me. I couldn’t ask for anything else, and I just love this sport,” said Flagg.

Cooper’s taking his bright future day by day.

Cooper added that his favorite part of the trip outside of winning the gold medal was taking in all the post-game parents and fans yelling, swearing, and booing. In turn, he learned some Spanish trash talk.

Then, it’s off to start his first year at Montverde Academy in Florida.

