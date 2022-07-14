Advertisement

Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint service members into the U.S. Capitol, Thursdayin Washington, to lie in honor. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98.(Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP)
By KEVIN FREKING
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is giving its ultimate final salute Thursday to Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, a hero of the battle for Iwo Jima who was the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

Williams, who died last month at age 98, is lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a tribute reserved for the nation’s most distinguished private citizens. Only six others have received the honor: civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham and four Capitol police officers.

Just 21, Williams was a Marine corporal when U.S. forces came ashore on the strategic Japanese island in early 1945. Williams moved ahead of his unit and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions. Facing small-arms fire, he fought for four hours, repeatedly returning to prepare demolition charges and obtain flamethrowers. President Harry Truman awarded him the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest decoration, later that year.

FILE - Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, the sole surviving U.S. Marine to be awarded the Medal...
FILE - Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, the sole surviving U.S. Marine to be awarded the Medal of Honor during World War II, poses with fellow Marines at the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial at Smothers Park, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Owensboro, Ky. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died June 29, 2022 He was 98. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP, File)

But the new tribute to Williams is about more than his bravery in combat service. It serves as recognition for a generation of heroes, now dwindling in numbers, who fought in World War II. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Williams wanted to lie in honor as a way to recognize every Medal of Honor recipient from that war.

Lawmakers have lauded Williams throughout the week, marveling that he was so young during his actions at Iwo Jima. They have hailed his public service following his military career, which included establishing a foundation that works with local stakeholders to create monuments for Gold Star families of the fallen throughout the country.

Williams was well known in his native West Virginia. In 2018, a Huntington, Va., medical center was renamed in his honor, and the Navy commissioned a mobile base sea vessel in his name in 2020.

The state’s two senators took the Senate floor Wednesday to remember him. Democrat Joe Manchin called him the “greatest of the greatest generation.” Republican Shelley Moore Capito recalled his humility, saying that when Truman presented him with the Medal of Honor, Williams remembered asking himself why he was selected for the nation’s highest military honor when Marines right beside him did not make it home.

“That shows you the kind of man that Woody Williams was, always putting his country and his comrades first and never concerned with who got the credit,” Capito said.

