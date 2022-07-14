Challenger Learning Center of Maine holds ‘Bottle Bonanza Day’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Damon’s Beverage and Redemption on Hogan Road in Bangor is teaming up with the Challenger Learning Center of Maine to help them in their mission to elevate STEM education in the state.

Thursday was ‘Bottle Bonanza’ Day.

From now until Friday, folks can drop off their bags of bottles and cans for Challenger’s bottle drive.

A crew was on hand Thursday to collect and count bags of donations.

Every penny will go toward helping the Center offer “hands-on, minds-on” learning experiences that are out of this world.

“This money really helps fund getting those programs ready for the fall and thinking of new things we can bring to students, whether it’s through school, or even after school, or public events. Every can counts, and it really is going to be a great summer because of great fundraisers like this,” said Executive Director, Kirsten Hibbard.

“It’s a win for us to have groups like this in and take part in recycling, and it’s also a win for them because I heard you mention a few minutes ago, those nickels add up fast,” said Paul Hammond of Damon’s Beverage and Redemption.

Bag drop off is this week only, but the bottle drive will continue throughout this month.

All you have to do is drop off your returnables using their new self-service machines.

You’ll get a print-out ticket to take to the main store counter.

Just ask for the value to be donated to the Challenger Learning Center of Maine.

We NEED you!! We NEED you!!! Lots of way to support us and we truly appreciate it!!! We are here to collect your bags!! Posted by Challenger Learning Center of Maine on Thursday, July 14, 2022

