Central Maine Healthcare reaches new deal with Anthem

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Central Maine Healthcare has reached a new multi-year agreement that will keep the system’s hospitals, facilities and providers within the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield network.

That includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. It also includes patients in commercial and Medicare Advantage plans.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that continues to make quality health care accessible for our members in central Maine,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. “We value our relationship with Central Maine Healthcare as we work together to tackle health care affordability and improve lives and communities for the thousands of Mainers we mutually serve.”

“Patients covered by Anthem can continue to depend on Central Maine Healthcare for their health care needs,” said Steve Littleson, president and chief executive officer of Central Maine Healthcare. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Anthem on arrangements that support our ability to provide high-quality and affordable services to the communities we serve together. We look forward to our continued relationship with Anthem.”

Several providers in Maine have announced this year that they are dropping Anthem, including MaineHealth, Coastal Women’s Healthcare and Fore River Urology.

Several others have said they are owed money by Anthem.

