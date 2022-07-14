Advertisement

Alumna donation renames UMaine building

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A building on the Orono campus of the University of Maine will bear a new name thanks to the generosity of a former student.

What was previously known as North Stevens Hall will now be Boudreau Hall.

It’s in honor of alumna Karen Boudreau and her husband Tom Jensen, who donated a million dollars.

While happy to give back to the school, the couple tells TV5 it’s more about inspiring those who come next.

“Having a French Canadian name on a building at the university so that young women and French Canadians can say, hey, I can do it,” said Boudreau. “That’s what it’s about. That’s why we wanted to do it, isn’t really about me.”

“Karen came from humble beginnings as a French Canadian individual, and I’m very proud of her, and I want her to inspire other young people,” explained Jensen.

“This is historic,” said President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “We’re very, very grateful to Karen and to Tom for this generous gift and for the chance to signify with a name the importance of the French Canadian Heritage on this campus and for our students.”

Signage in and outside the building is expected to go up in the coming weeks.

Fellow Franco American and gubernatorial hopeful Paul LePage and his wife Ann were also in attendance.

