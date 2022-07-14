Advertisement

21-year old inmate dies at Maine Correctional Center

Alexander Lewis, 21, of Wilton, died in state custody at Maine Correctional Center early...
Alexander Lewis, 21, of Wilton, died in state custody at Maine Correctional Center early Thursday morning.(Maine Department of Corrections)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A 21-year-old inmate died early this morning at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

Department of Corrections says Alexander Lewis’ death was attended by medical staff.

The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified, which is standard policy.

Last month, Lewis, who was from Wilton, was sentenced to two years for multiple offenses.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

TV5 got a behind the scenes look today of the production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy...
Penobscot Theatre Company’s Dramatic Academy presents ‘The Lightning Thief’
Storms Possible Until Sunset
St. Joseph Hospital celebrates 75 years
$110 million coming to Maine for increased access to broadband internet
Image courtesy of MGN.
Death of Waterville man found outside of Waterville apartment not considered suspicious