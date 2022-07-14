21-year old inmate dies at Maine Correctional Center

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A 21-year-old inmate died early this morning at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

Department of Corrections says Alexander Lewis’ death was attended by medical staff.

The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified, which is standard policy.

Last month, Lewis, who was from Wilton, was sentenced to two years for multiple offenses.

