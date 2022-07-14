Advertisement

$110 million coming to Maine for increased access to broadband internet

Senator Angus King is the co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus and helped secure this funding along with additional support in the bipartisan infrastructure law.
(KEYC News Now)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Maine is getting $110 million for increased affordable broadband access across the state.

The funding from the American Rescue Plan will go to Maine Infrastructure Ready - a competitive broadband grant program administered by the Maine Connectivity Authority.

It’s expected to serve over 22,000 rural locations.

Senator Angus King is the co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus and helped secure this funding along with additional support in the bipartisan infrastructure law.

He says access to high speed, affordable internet makes a significant difference for everyone from students to seniors throughout the state.

“Providing broadband to the small towns and rural America, which this initiative is going to do, will enable people to expand their economic opportunities and still stay in the communities where they grew up, where they love, where they want to live. And that’s really, I think, at the heart of this. One of the great powers of the development of technology is that you can now work where you live instead of having to live where you work,” King said.

King says the funding will cover about 25% of the people currently living without high speed internet in Maine.

He hopes the additional funding from the infrastructure bill will bring the state close to ensuring everyone has access.

King says the funding should be available to the organizations by October.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Storms Possible Until Sunset
St. Joseph Hospital celebrates 75 years
Image courtesy of MGN.
Death of Waterville man found outside of Waterville apartment not considered suspicious
Alexander Lewis, 21, of Wilton, died in state custody at Maine Correctional Center early...
21-year old inmate dies at Maine Correctional Center