Venues across Maine continue to recover post pandemic

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) -Clari - “For a minute it was like what is going on, ” said Clari Hurdle

Hurdle bought Enchaned Gables in 2013. They began having events in these converted horse stables in 2018.

She says navigating things during the pandemic was difficult, but in 2022 things have turned around.

“It slowly happened. We were just getting these phone calls here and there and then out of the blue it was like getting a whole bunch of phone calls. And we were like,’ Okay, now we’re having a big problem right?’ But we were lucky that we had just one canceling during the pandemic, we were able to move everything to 2022. So for us, that was actually pretty good,” explained Hurdle

With many events pushed back a year or two, they are finding people are being much more flexible.

“There are groups that they just want to get together for, let’s say four hours and they will come to the venue and bring whatever they need and set up we normally set up everything and just bring the fun,” Hurdle said, “we just like to see people just talking you know, eating, being able to just to connect.”

For anyone thinking of planning an event in the near, or distant future.. don’t waste any time.

“They are booking quickly because last year bring in things from last year kind of make everybody get booked for this year. So if you’re planning to have an event and you want to book do it right away because that’s secure your space in you will have to try to reach out for places that are too far away from you, ‘ she said.

Enchanted Gables has a pair of weddings already lined up.. more than 2 years out.

“2024 I think, October is a very nice month. So we have two bookings right now for 2024 because it is like a very desirable time,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.