US governors to convene in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The city of Portland is hosting the annual National Governors Association summer meeting, including Gov. Janet Mills.

The NGA is a non-partisan entity representing governors of all 55 states, territories and commonwealths.

This meeting is scheduled for three days starting on Wednesday to focus on bipartisan solutions to leading policy issues. Much of their work will focus on issues such as cybersecurity, economic recovery, infrastructure and youth mental health.

Dolly Parton is scheduled to make a virtual appearance to discuss early childhood literacy efforts.

This summer meeting is one of two annual convenings of the NGA. During the winter meeting earlier this year, they were joined by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

This will be the first time governors are gathering in person for the summer meeting since 2019.

There are several road closures scheduled in Portland from Wednesday through Friday because of the meeting.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.