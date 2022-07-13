United Way of Eastern Maine announces $2.2 million investment to support local nonprofits

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - On Wednesday, United Way of Eastern Maine announced the investment of $2.2 million over the next three years to support 30 programs serving Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties.

“Programs like the 30 that we’re supporting today are super receptive and thankful for additional support, and we’re proud to bring them on as partners because it’s not just financial support we provide; we bring them to the table, we collaborate, convene, and we help them become better organizations as well, said UWEM’s Chief Impact Officer, Matt Donahue.

This investment was made possible by generous donors.

Those at United Way of Eastern Maine say this investment comes at a critical time for communities, with many families struggling to meet basic needs, like housing, childcare, and food security.

“United Way is leading the charge to achieve the Opportunity 2028 goals,” said Shirar Patterson, President & CEO of UWEM. “This investment is made possible because of our incredibly generous donors, who agree, that the funding and implementation of these programs is essential for the health and prosperity of our communities. These programs will really impact individuals lives in significant ways, really helping people to get tools and concrete resources that they need to move forward.”

“Multi-year funding is critical to helping our nonprofit partners implement their programs, and generate lasting results. Tens of thousands of our neighbors will be safer, have shelter and food, receive the treatment they need, and grow and develop during their formative years because of these donor-funded grants. United Way and our partners will continue to work collaboratively to achieve our goals, to bring hope into the lives of all who live in our great region.”

Each organization went through a competitive application process. Programs were chosen for funding after a volunteer-led review process.

One of those was Eastern Area Agency on Aging. They’ve been serving Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington counties since 1973.

“Our agency is going to be receiving $36,000 over the next three years in support of our ‘A Place at The Table’ program, which is meeting food insecurity for older adults in our area,” said Rebecca Kirk, Executive Director of Eastern Area Agency on Aging. “We know that increased health issues and other things like that come with food insecurity and that only gets exasperated the older that we get so, having a firm commitment to making sure older adults have access to healthy, consistent food is essential for us.”

While 30 programs are being funded, volunteer review panels have identified 19 additional programs for potential future funding.

United Way of Eastern Maine says they will work in their upcoming fundraising campaign to secure funding, allowing for additional investment in those programs.

Click here to view the full list of Strategic Investment Grant Partners.

